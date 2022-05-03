High School - The Zone

New sectional assignments approved by IHSAA Executive Committee

The logo for the Indiana High School Athletic Association. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sectional assignments in six high school team sports were approved Tuesday for the next two school years by the Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee accepted the recommendations of the respective realignment committees, which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Three committees consisting of school administrators representing each IHSAA district and class were constructed to realign the sports.

The football committee totaled 18 administrators, the basketball and volleyball committee was made up of 12 members, and the soccer committee consisted of nine people.

The baseball and softball realignment committee will meet this summer after both state tournaments conclude in June, with their sectional recommendations being presented to the Executive Committee for approval at its August meeting.

Host sites for the next two years will be determined by administrators in each sectional this summer.