High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the top-ranked boys volleyball team in the state and one of the best in the country. Roncalli coach John Kesterson joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, earlier this month, our athlete of the week hit three home runs in a game, and is a key reason Brownsburg softball is off to a great start this season. We will introduce you to sophomore Hailey Thompson.

And a basketball coaching legend retires. We look back on the incredible career of Lawrence North’s Jack Keefer.

Also, don’t miss latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!