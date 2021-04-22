High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 22, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the Coaches Corner this week, Olivia Ray is joined by Westfield baseball coach Ryan Bunnell, whose Shamrocks are currently ranked 2nd in class 4A.

Plus, we chat with one of the state’s top girls lacrosse teams at Noblesville.

And we head to Decatur Central to check in with the Hawks softball team, which has started the season 8-2.

Also, Charlie Clifford makes a stop at Eagle Creek and introduces us to a rowing program making waves nationally.

And we catch up with 2021 Mr. Basketball winner Caleb Furst from Blackhawk Christian.

