High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Anthony Calhoun is joined by the man leading the top-ranked and unbeaten Guerin Catholic girls lacrosse team. Don’t miss our conversation with Brian Billand.

Plus, our athlete of the week will play football at IU next year, but is a star in three sports at Lawrence North. Meet Wildcat senior Omar Cooper Jr.

And our play of the week segment features one of the wildest softball games you’ll see, with 49 total runs scored in the contest.

Also, you won’t want to miss our latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!