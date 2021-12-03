High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show we have a complete recap of all the exciting football state championship action, including several winners from central Indiana.

Plus, Anthony Calhoun and Charlie Clifford look back on the fall sports season and ahead to the winter portion of the calendar.

And he racked up 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns to help lead Cathedral to the 5A football. Meet Irish junior wide receiver Jaron Tibbs, our athlete of the week.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week that comes courtesy of the Warren Central Warriors. All that and more can be seen in the video above!