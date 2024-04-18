What the Colts will do in next week’s NFL Draft, according to mock drafts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are a week away from officially being on the clock for the 2024 NFL Draft. Indy has the 15th overall pick, and unlike last year, there’s a lot still up in the air of not just who, but what position general manager Chris Ballard will select.

Last season, the Colts were clearly taking a quarterback with the fourth overall pick. That ended up being Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who played in four games before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

Now Richardson’s back, and so are his key offensive pieces, like running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Ballard has been proactive in keeping the Colts’ biggest free agents, including Pittman, cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, this off-season while also securing contract extensions for defensive leaders, like linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Now the question remains: What will Ballard do in the draft?

The Colts have seven picks — one each round, all in the same spot. Ballard hasn’t been known to do much trading come draft weekend, but with Colts Super Bowl champion and Ring of Honor member Marvin Harrison’s son Marvin Harrison Jr. in this year’s draft, will that be attractive enough for Ballard to make a big move?

Doubtful.

But here’s what the mock draft experts say the Colts will do next Thursday:

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia – Will Brinson, CBS Sports

(trade up to No. 9 with Chicago Bears) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU – Peter Schrager, NFL Network

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia – Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama – Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo – Field Yates, ESPN

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia – Nate Davis, USA Today

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa – Max Chadwish, Pro Football Focus

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo – Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EST in Detroit.