Peak of the Lyrid meteor shower this Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Lyrid meteor shower is back and will reach its peak activity later this weekend. This meteor shower is one of the oldest known, with sightings dating back 2,700 years.

In an average year, skywatchers can witness 10 to 20 meteors per hour. Something that may hamper your viewing of the meteors will be the moon which will be 96% full. Shortly after the peak of the shower on April 23, the moon will be full.

Be sure to look in the northeast direction to find the constellation Lyra. Meteors will appear to radiate from near this constellation. The best time to view will be between midnight and dawn. Always look for a spot away from city lights so your eyes can adjust to the darkness.

Last year during the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, loud booms were heard in north central Indiana from a meteor along with bright flashes of light. These reports aren’t unheard of, but the event was rare.

