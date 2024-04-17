Tyrese Haliburton makes 2024 Team USA Olympic basketball roster

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is headed to Paris.

USA Basketball made it official on Wednesday by naming Haliburton to the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, surprised Haliburton at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to share the news.

“I’m here on behalf of USA Basketball. I wanted to formally invite you to the team this summer,” Hill said.

The only thing Haliburton could say was, “Oh wow!”

His surprise was almost drowned out by the sound of Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and several other staffers cheering from the doorway.

Hill presented Haliburton with a No. 9 Team USA jersey and then asked, “Is that a yes?”

“Yes!” Haliburton replied, bringing his word count to three.

Haliburton took the jersey and then caught up with the USA Basketball social media team a few minutes later.

“It’s a moment I’ve wanted my whole life. It’s really cool to be able to get this honor and [I] won’t take it for granted,” Haliburton said while holding the Team USA jersey. “I thought I was coming here to watch film and here I have a USA jersey. It’s pretty cool.”

Haliburton averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season — second to Pascal Siakam’s 21.3 PPG — and led the Pacers in assists and steals per game. The Pacers (47-35) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (49-33) after clinching the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday. The series begins Sunday with Game 1 in Milwaukee.

Rest of the Best

Team USA will be anchored by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, making his fourth appearance after skipping the past two Olympics.

The 39-year-old James has previously brought home two gold medals (2008, 2012) and a bronze (2004).

James will be joined by his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo.

This will be the 36-year-old Curry’s first Olympic Games, making him the fifth player to represent the Warriors at an Olympics with Team USA.

The squad will also feature Philadelphia 76ers’ big man and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has decided to make his Olympic debut competing for the US.

Embiid could have chosen to play for his native Cameroon or France.

The team’s head coach will be Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who takes over the role from Gregg Popovich, who led Team USA to gold in the Tokyo Games.

The US team will hold a training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas in July, before traveling to Paris.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on July 26 with men’s basketball play beginning the following day.