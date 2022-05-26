High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: May 26, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On the season finale of “The Zone Extra,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a conversation with the commissioner of the IHSAA, Paul Neidig.

Plus, after a thrilling state title last year, Center Grove gears up to defend its boys golf championship. We catch up with the Trojans.

Also, Olivia Ray connects with the outgoing executive director of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Don’t miss her conversation and some great stories with Chris May.

And we look back on some of our favorite plays of the year on The Zone Extra. All that and more can be seen in the video above!