Top MLB Draft prospect holds baseball clinic at his Central Indiana high school

FRANKLIN, In. (WISH) – One of the top prospects in this year’s MLB Draft spent some time giving back to his community on Saturday afternoon.

Max Clark, a Class of 2023 graduate of Franklin Community High School, was back at the school holding a baseball clinic.

“Franklin Community’s been by my side this entire process,” said Clark.

Clark, along with USA Baseball, hosted the Max Clark Homegrown Clinic for kids ages six through 12.

Kids hit the field for the first time on Saturday at Max Clark Homegrown Clinic.

The participants had a chance to learn some baseball skills from Clark, while also just spending time with the Team USA alum.

“I can remember being in their shoes as a nine-year-old, ten-year-old, and just kind of adoring the high school guys,” said Clark. “So, now that I’m in the position to lead these kids down the right path, it’s a really cool feeling.”

Max Clark poses for a photo with clinic participants. Max Clark gives a high-five to one of the kids. Kids had a chance to learn some baseball skills on Saturday.

Clark was a member of the 2022 18U National Team that won a gold medal at the 2021 World Baseball Softball Classic (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup in Bradenton and Sarasota, Fla.

He told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff on Saturday he wanted to get across one major point to the kids.

“Baseball’s a fun game,” said Clark. “You just got to have fun doing it.”

Clark was recently named the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

He has signed a letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt University, but is also a projected first-round pick in this summer’s MLB draft.