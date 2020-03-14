Sports

Iditarod mushes on; fans being urged to skip finish in Nome

by: MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — As Iditarod mushers drove their dog teams across Alaska on Saturday, race officials scrambled to make last minute changes prompted by concerns over the new coronavirus, including asking fans not to fly to Nome for the finish.

Officials late Friday night urged race fans, especially those from out of state, to skip the finish this week. City officials in Nome followed most other Alaska cities in closing or limiting access to most public buildings in wake of the state’s first positive test, that of a man from outside the United States. The man was tested Thursday at an Anchorage hospital after earlier arriving in the city on a private cargo plane.

“The Iditarod fully appreciates and is humbled by the passion and social energy of the Iditarod nation; however, we are asking you to not make any nonessential travel to the Nome finish, in particular, those who are traveling from outside of Alaska,” according to a statement from the Iditarod.

Race officials are also paring down their own staff to only essential personnel needed in Nome for the finish. That list is limited to veterinarians, necessary dog handlers and staff needed for communications and to coordinate logistics.

The Iditarod had previously postponed post-race events in Nome, including the musher’s banquet and an annual meet-and-greet with mushers.

Race Marshal Mark Nordman told the Anchorage Daily News that he didn’t know how a race like the Iditarod could be canceled, but said continuing the race was being done under the guidance of state officials.

“If the state of Alaska said the race must stop, we’d stop,” Nordman told the newspaper. “We have not heard that.”

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 65,000 have recovered.

Iditarod officials were also scrambling to move checkpoints away from villages where mushers stop en route to Nome. Many times village schools are used as checkpoints or a place to allow a musher to rest but the Bering Strait School District, which includes many communities that serve as checkpoints, closed facilities and said it would not host Iditarod activities.

Jessie Royer of Fairbanks was leading the race Saturday. The Idaho native who was raised in Montana is vying to become the first woman in 30 years to win the Iditarod. The last woman to win the race was the late Susan Butcher, who won her fourth Iditarod in 1990.

Royer arrived first at the checkpoint in Nulato Saturday. The checkpoint in this village of about 360 and originally founded in 1838 as a Russian trading post is normally the community hall, and the school is also widely used.

“Because the school in Nulato was not available, the Iditarod changed its checkpoint location to on the Yukon River,” Nordman said in a statement. “All supplies are in place and the checkpoint is fully manned.”

Another community closer to Nome is also off limits this year because of concerns over the virus. The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders in Shaktoolik, decided to bypass the community and set up the checkpoint outside town.

Food that mushers have flown to the checkpoint will be moved to the new location, along with straw for dogs to bed down. Provisions are being made to allow the teams to get a hot meal before getting back on the trail.

The race started Sunday in Willow for 57 mushers, down to 53 after four withdrew, including Nils Hahn and Alan Eischens on Friday morning. The winner of the nearly 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race across Alaska is expected in the town of Nome, on the Bering Sea, sometime next week.

Coronavirus: Which countries have travel bans?

by: Maureen O'Hare and Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN /

(CNN) — The United States is suspending travel into the US from 28 European countries, now including the UK and Ireland, in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

With the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, countries around the world have been revising their entry policies.

Below are the restrictions in place at some key destinations as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

United States

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that travel from the UK and Ireland will be suspended starting Monday night.

This is in addition to the previous US ban applying to the 26 countries in the Schengen Area free movement zone: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Trump said Wednesday that there would be “exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.”

Later, guidance issued from the Department of Homeland Security clarified the ban did not apply to American citizens or their family members.

The US already has other restrictions in place.

Passengers who’ve been in China and Iran in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter.

US citizens who’ve been in China in the past 14 days can enter the US, but will be directed via one 11 airports where they’ll undergo health screening. The airports include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York (JFK or EWR), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.

Australia

Despite speculation on Thursday that, following the move by the United States, Australia would follow suit and widen its travel restrictions to Europe, it wasn’t the case.

Passengers who have transited through or been in China in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter or transit through Australia. This does not apply to airline crew, Australian nationals and their immediate family members, or New Zealand nationals resident in Australia.

Passengers who have been in Iran, South Korea or Italy this month are not allowed to enter Australia for 14 days, from the time they exited those respective countries.

This does not apply to Australian nationals, permanent Australian residents, or their immediate family members, who are instead required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Austria

Austria has introduced border checks and placed a ban on all arrivals from Italy, China’s Hubei Province, Iran and South Korea, with the exception of those with a medical certificate no more than four days old that confirms they are not affected by coronavirus.

However, travel through Austria is possible, as long as no stops are made in the country.

Cambodia

Cambodia is imposing a ban on foreign nationals arriving from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the US for 30 days. The ban will take effect on March 17, the Prime Ministers’ office said in a Twitter post.

China

On Wednesday, Beijing announced a 14-day mandatory quarantine on all international travelers arriving in the Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, international business travelers will be required to stay at a select number of designated hotels in Beijing where they will be tested for the virus. They will not be allowed to leave until their test results have been returned.

Countrywide, passengers arriving from Iran, Italy, Japan or Korea and traveling to Beijing, Guangzhou, or Shanghai are subject to quarantine for 14 days.

Colombia

Passengers arriving from China, France, Italy or Spain are required fill in a health registration form on arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.

President Ivan Duque also announced on Twitter that the country will close its border with Venezuela on March 14.

Croatia

Apart from Croatian nationals, passengers and airline crew who have been in China’s Hubei Province, Germany’s Heinsberg County, Iran, Italy, or South Korea’s Daegu City and Cheongdo province in the past 14 days will be placed in quarantine for 14 days. Nationals will be required to self-isolate.

Other than Croatian nationals, passengers and airline crew who have been in all other regions of China and South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Czech Republic

On Thursday, the Czech Republic declared a 30-day state of emergency and barred entry to non-residents from coronavirus-affected countries, as well as partially closing its borders. Outbound travel to high-risk countries is also banned.

The ban applies to visitors from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Norway, Denmark and France, and will come into force on Saturday, state broadcaster Radio Prague International reported in a tweet.

Denmark

A border closure will be in effect in Denmark from March 14 until April 13. Danish citizens and those transporting goods will still be able to enter the country.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the measures, saying: “We are in uncharted territory. We are doing something we’ve not done before.’ Adding ‘I’m sure we’ll get through this together.”

Greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Twitter on March 1 that the country wouldn’t be accepting any new asylum applications for at least one month due to the coronavirus outbreak. This move was to “increase the level of deterrence” at the country’s borders “to the maximum.”

Hong Kong

Passengers who have been in or through South Korea or China’s Hubei Province in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Hong Kong, and neither are Chinese nationals with a passport issued in Hubei.

Hong Kong nationals and residents are exempt. Instead, they face a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Passengers arriving from or having been in China, Iran or Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions in the past 14 days are subject to the quarantine.

Starting March 14, this will be extended to passengers who’ve been in France (Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and Grand Est), Germany (North Rhine-Westphalia), Italy, Japan (Hokkaido) or Spain (La Rioja, Madrid and Pais Vasco).

Passengers who have been in China, Iran or Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions are not allowed to enter if their permitted stay in Hong Kong is less than 14 days. Hong Kong passport-holders are exempt.

Hungary

Iran nationals, other than airline crew, are not allowed to enter the country.

India

India is now suspending all tourist visas and enforcing a 14-day quarantine on all travelers, including returning Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain.

Indonesia

Apart from Indonesian nationals and residents, passengers and airline crew who have been in China, or affected regions of Italy, South Korea and Iran in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter or transit through Indonesia.

Italy

Passengers arriving as tourists are not allowed to enter via airports in the following areas: Alessandria, Asti, Lombardy, Modena, Novara, Padova, Parma, Pesaro and Urbino, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Treviso-Venice, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola and Vercelli.

Japan

Japan is banning entry on passengers who have been in affected regions of China, South Korea or Italy within the last 14 days. Japanese nationals are exempt, as are their spouses and children, if the relations are verified.

Jordan

Jordan’d Prime Minister Omar al Razaz on Saturday announced the suspension of all air travel of incoming and outgoing into the kingdom starting March 17 until further notice with the exception of air cargo.

Razaz announced the closure of all the land, sea and air borders to travelers except the members of diplomatic missions and international organizations who will be exempt as long as they abide by the Ministry of Health stipulations for on the 14 days of self-quarantine.

Macau

The Macau government has introduced several measures including denying entry to visitor who have been to China’s Hubei province within the past two weeks, unless they can provide a medical certificate stating they have not been infected with coronavirus.

Travelers who have visited South Korea, Italy or Iran in the 14 days prior to their arrival are required to undertake a 14-day medical observation at a designated venue.

Those who’ve traveled to Germany, France, Spain and Japan within 14 days of arriving will need to submit to a medical examination as well as a 14-day medical observation at a designated venue.

Residents of Macau currently in any of the affected areas will be requested to self isolate for two weeks upon their return.

Malaysia

Malaysia has imposed a ban on travelers from affected areas of China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and Denmark. In addition, all Malaysians returning from any of these countries are required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced March 14 that all travelers entering the country will be required to “self-isolate” for 14 days.

The new measures go into effect at midnight March 15 local time and apply to nearly every traveler, regardless of nationality, including New Zealand citizens and residents.

The only exemptions are the Pacific Islands — but travelers from there will also need to self-isolate if they show symptoms.

The measures will be reviewed in 16 days, she added.

Norway

Anyone traveling to Norway from outside the Nordic region must self-isolate for two weeks, according to the Norwegian Health Directorate. The restrictions put in place March 12 are scheduled to last until March 26.

Peru

Starting March 16, Peru is temporarily suspending flights from and to Europe and Asia for a 30-day period.

Russia

Nationals of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran and Italy are now allowed in Russia, but exemptions are made for airline crew and foreign nationals resident in Russia.

Passengers who have been in China, France, Germany, South Korea or Spain and are planning to stay in Moscow must report themselves to the authorities by phone and stay self-isolated for 14 days.

Saudi Arabia

Apart from Saudi nationals, passengers who have transited through or have been in Bahrain, China, Taiwan, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kenya, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macau, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter.

Umrah pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina are also under a temporary ban, unless the pilgrims are nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates who have obtained permits.

Spain

A state of emergency has already been declared in Spain and strict lockdown policies including restrictions on travel in and out of the country are expected.

On Saturday at least five Spain-bound airplanes belonging to low-cost carrier Jet2 turned back to the UK mid-air. The company said it was acting in response to measures introduced by the Spanish government.

Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government announced Thursday a cancellation of visas on arrival, but it has not yet been confirmed when this will be put in force. Passengers arriving from Italy, Iran and South Korea will be quarantined for 14 days.

South Korea

Visitors who have been in China’s Hubei Province in the past 14 days, and passport holders from that region, are not permitted entry.

Korean visas issued by the Wuhan Consulate in the Hubei Province are invalidated, as are visas issued to nationals of Japan (at Korean Diplomatic Missions in Japan) before March 9, 2020. This does not apply to airline crew.

Thailand

Thailand has suspended its visa exemption policies for travelers from Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy, while visa on arrival has been stopped for 18 countries: Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and China.

Under the new measures, travelers must apply for visas in advance and present a medical certificate proving they are free of coronavirus.

Turkey

Turkey has halted travel to and from nine European countries: Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands. Nationals of those countries are not allowed to enter the country.

Passengers who have transited through or been in Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, South Korea or Sweden in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter or transit through Turkey.

Turkish nationals and residents are exempt.

Vietnam

Travelers who have been in the 26 European countries in the Schengen Area, plus the UK, within the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter or transit through Vietnam.

Visas upon arrival will also no longer be issued for all foreign nationals, according to a government statement issued Saturday.

The travel restrictions come into effect at midnight Sunday local time, and will last 30 days.

