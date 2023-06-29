Indiana Fever star ‘never thought’ she would be an all-star in rookie season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston is having an impressive rookie season.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. She’s also shooting 63.6% from the field.

“Every time I come on this floor, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what my team needs,’” Boston said. “If it’s attacking the basket, if it’s scoring. If it’s not a scoring night, it’s making the right passes, and that’s what I’m going to do. I really don’t pay attention to the numbers.”

The league and its fans have noticed those numbers, though, selecting Boston as a WNBA All-Star Game starter.

“It’s really special,” Boston said. “Sometimes there’s just not enough words or words that you can even say because the feeling is just unmatched.”

Boston will be participating in the all-star game on July 15 in Las Vegas. She becomes just the sixth rookie to ever start in a WNBA All-Star Game and the first rookie to start in the game since 2014.

“I never thought that in my rookie season, I would be an all-star, let alone an all-star starter, just because of the amount of talented women that I’m surrounded by,” Boston said.

Boston’s head coach, Christie Sides, said she’s been impressed by the rookie star this season.

“That is why she is as successful as she is and has such a great future because she really is about the team and whatever the team needs,” Sides said.

Sides says she can’t wait to see how Boston keeps growing as she gets more and more experience in the league.

“She’s just got such a bright future,” Sides said.