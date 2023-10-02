Search
GALLERY: First look at the new-look Pacers at Media Day

(WISH Photo)
by: Nathaniel Finch
GALLERY: First look at the new-look Pacers at Media Day

Rick Carlisle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With training camp starting this week across the NBA, the Indiana Pacers hosted Media Day on Monday.

Take a look at the photo gallery that features the first peek at the new-look roster that the Pacers have assembled.

There is plenty of excitement this season with contract extensions for Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner, offseason acquisitions in Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin, and a bevy of new draft selections including No. 6 overall pick Jarace Walker and No. 26 overall pick Ben Sheppard.

