Indiana Pacers

Haliburton helps Pacers snap skid with win over Spurs

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives between San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones, left, and Jock Landale, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs 119-108 on Saturday night.

San Antonio opted to sit Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl one night after coach Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history. The Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night, giving Popovich his 1,336th regular-season victory to break a tie with his friend and mentor, Don Nelson.

Spurs rookie center Jock Landale had a season-high 26 points. Lonnie Walker IV added 20.