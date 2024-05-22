Haliburton’s candid comments after Pacers’ Game 1 collapse against Boston

BOSTON (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are moving on from a gut-wrenching Game 1 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers have to have a short memory. They’ve played three games in five days, two of which were elimination games. That’s why an emphasis on Wednesday’s off day was rest and recovery.

Another focus was film study. The Pacers believed a majority of their 22 turnovers that led to 32 points for the Celtics were self-inflicted. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton called them “bone-headed mistakes,” especially when referencing his own last-second turnover that ultimately cost the Pacers the game.

“I was (expletive) yesterday,” Haliburton said. “Very frustrated at myself because I felt like I let that one get away. I feel like I was a big reason for that getting away from us as a group, but I think what I’ve learned in this playoff run is that you just got to move on. You know what I mean? The minute you start dwelling on things that have happened in the past, things can get bad. We understand that we still have another game here. We could go back home with the series tied and we like our chances at home against anybody.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said the needed adjustments aren’t complicated. The team will focus on getting better with timing and understanding spacing, but, most of all, staying steady after an emotional roller coaster of a couple days.

“We’ve talked about the kinds of things that you got to do to move on and keep going and keep concentrating on the things you want to do and not think about the things you don’t want to do and keep it as positive as possible,” Carlisle said Tuesday. “This was tough. This was tough last night, no question about it, but we’re excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

Carlisle added there’s a difference between being disappointed and dismayed. This Pacers team is purely disappointed and ready to come back stronger in Game 2.

Speaking of stronger, Carlisle says Haliburton is no longer dealing with back spasm problems and will be fully healthy for Game 2 in TD Garden. The game will tip off at 8 p.m.

WISH-TV will be there in Boston continuing to cover an historic postseason for the Indiana Pacers.