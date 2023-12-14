Indiana Pacers legend, Washington HS hoops star George McGinnis dies at 73

Former ABA and NBA star George McGinnis is surrounded and hugged by his sponsors after speaking during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. The Indiana Pacers and Washington High School legend has died at the age of 73, the Pacers confirmed on social media. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers legend and Washington High School hoops star George McGinnis has died at the age of 73.

The Pacers confirmed McGinnis’ death on social media.

McGinnis was born in Indianapolis on Aug. 10, 1950, and attended Washington High School, where he helped lead the team to a 31-0 record and a state championship in 1969. He set an Indiana state tournament record with 148 points in his last four games and was named Mr. Baskteball that same year.

After his star turn at Washington, McGinnis moved on to Indiana University, where he became the first sophomore to lead the Big Ten in scoring. In his only season with the Hoosiers, he averaged 29.9 points per game and was named an All-American.

McGinnis played a key role in the Pacers’ three ABA championships and was named the ABA Playoffs MVP in 1973.

After finding sucess in Indy, McGinnis was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 22nd overall pick in the 1973 NBA draft. He also spent time with the Denver Nuggets before returning the Pacers in 1980 for a two-season run.

McGinnis is one of only four players to have his jersey retired by the Pacers. His #30 jersey hangs from the rafters at Gainbridge Fieldhouse along with those of Roger Brown, Reggie Miler, and Mel Daniels.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2017.