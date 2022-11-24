Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Taurean Prince #12 and Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 23, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7.

The Pacers closed to a two-point deficit in the third quarter when Towns had the nine-point run as part of a 13-point quarter, after which the Timberwolves led 87-77. The Pacers were never within six points after that. Towns also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

All five Timberwolves starters scored in double digits. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Anthony Edwards 19 points, Jaden McDaniels 18 and D’Angelo Russell 15 points and 11 assists.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 31 points, including seven 3s. Sixth-man Bennedict Mathurin scored 16 of his 21 in the first half.

The Pacers’ top season scorer, Tyrese Haliburton at 20.4 points per game, had an off night with 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting. He did have 12 assists.

Minnesota, which ranks second in first-quarter scoring, scored the game’s initial eight points and led by as much as 27-10 early. Indiana, the league’s worst in first-quarter scoring, trailed 29-21 entering the second quarter.

Tip-ins

Timberwolves: Towns appeared in his 500th career game. He’s just the fifth NBA player in three decades to amass 11,000 points and 5,000 rebounds in that span.

Pacers: Haliburton leads NBA in assists at 10.5 per game. … SG Andrew Nembhard (left knee) missed his second consecutive start.

Up next

Timberwolves: At Charlotte on Friday night.

Pacers: Host Brooklyn on Friday night.