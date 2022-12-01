Indiana Pacers

Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) goes to the basket between Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, left, and guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9).

Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points.

Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin both scored 22 points for Indiana (12-9)