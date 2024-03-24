Pacers center Myles Turner sets a new franchise record during Friday’s win at Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers began their three-game stretch in California on Friday night when they beat the Golden State Warriors 123-111.

The victory was the Pacers’ second-straight win.

Pacers center Myles Turner had a double-double in the win, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

He also finished with 5 blocks, which helped him set a new Pacers franchise record. Turner passed Jermaine O’Neal becoming the new all-time blocks leader in Pacers history.

“It’s definitely an emotional feeling just being here as long as I have, and just going through everything I’ve been through,” Turner said in the locker room after the game. “It’s amazing. I can leave with something, no matter what happens in the future. I can tell my kids about this moment, my grandkids, and hopefully, this record’s here to stay for a long time.”

Turner broke the record early in the third quarter of the win.

“He works very hard,” Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith said. “He’s a leader (in) what he does. I feel blessed just to be a part of the team and a part of the moment that he got.”

Turner has 1,248 blocks in his career, and you can expect him to keep adding to that total going forward.

“He’s been here for so long, so it’s nice to see him breaking records and making a name for himself even more,” Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard said. “Happy for him. Great, great, great locker room guy. Great teammates. Always helped me ever since I’ve been in the league, so (I) love him.”

The Pacers posted a video of the celebration in the locker room after the game:

the team showered Myles Turner in the locker room after he broke the franchise's all-time blocks record 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/UaGusJClKV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 23, 2024

The record was also an early birthday gift for Turner, who will turn 28 on Sunday.

The Pacers are back in action Sunday night when they face the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. EDT inside the Staples Center.