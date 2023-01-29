Pacers, Myles Turner agrees to contract extension, per ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN on Saturday.
According to a tweet, Turner’s two-year, $60 million contract extension incudes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary.
The renegotiation for the season is the largest in NBA history. Securing Turner offers a solid base for the Pacers to continue to build in the next few years.
Turner averaged over 17 points a game for the 2022-2023 season and posted double figures in 14 of the last 15 games.