Indiana Pacers

Pacers, Myles Turner agrees to contract extension, per ESPN

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner celebrates during the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN on Saturday.

According to a tweet, Turner’s two-year, $60 million contract extension incudes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary.

The renegotiation for the season is the largest in NBA history. Securing Turner offers a solid base for the Pacers to continue to build in the next few years.

Turner averaged over 17 points a game for the 2022-2023 season and posted double figures in 14 of the last 15 games.