Indiana Pacers

Pacers top pick Bennedict Mathurin shares remarkable life story on SportsLocker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, the Pacers made Bennedict Mathurin their highest draft pick in over three decades, selecting the second-team All-American from the University of Arizona sixth overall.

Following his arrival in Indiana, Mathurin joined WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford to discuss his inspiring journey to the NBA which includes stops in three countries ahead of his arrival in the Hoosier State.