Siakam scores 23 against former team as Pacers beat Raptors heading into All-Star break

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers embraces Garrett Temple #14 of the Toronto Raptors at the end of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 14, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 12 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 23 against his former team and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 127-125 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Jackson added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Obi Toppin scored 15 and Andrew Nembhard had 14 as the Pacers bounced back from Monday’s loss at Charlotte.

Scottie Barnes had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 11 boards for the Raptors. Barnes finished with eight assists, narrowly missing a triple-double.

Barnes missed a shot with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have given Toronto a 125-124 lead. Siakam answered by scoring with 25 seconds remaining to give Indiana a three-point edge.

Poeltl cut it to 126-125 by making two free throws with 14.7 seconds to go. Jackson made one of two at the other end, giving the Pacers a two-point lead with 9.5 seconds left. RJ Barrett’s driving shot at the buzzer didn’t fall as the Raptors lost their third straight.

Barrett scored 23 points, Immanuel Quickley had 14 and Bruce Brown, acquired in last month’s trade involving Siakam, scored 12 against his former team.

Doug McDermott had 13 points and Ben Sheppard scored 10 for the Pacers, who are 14-14 on the road.

The Raptors scored a season-high 84 points in the paint and outscored Indiana 40-12 on fast-break points.

Toronto fans opened a set of four straight home games last Friday by welcoming former Raptors guard Fred VanVleet back as Houston visited. They closed it on Valentine’s Day in an emotional reunion with Siakam, who was honored with a video tribute during pregame introductions. Raptors players applauded and the crowd gave Siakam a standing ovation.

Indiana’s Benedict Mathurin was not available because of an illness and a bruised right knee. Pacers center Myles Turner also sat out because of an illness, while Jalen Smith missed his third straight game because of back spasms.

The Pacers lost forward Aaron Nesmith early in the second half when he fell hard on a drive to the basket and had to be helped to the locker room.

Toronto’s Kelly Olynyk was scoreless in seven minutes in the first half. He didn’t return after the break because of a sore lower back.

Haliburton scored 10 points in the first quarter but Barrett had 12 for the Raptors, who led 35-31 after one and 71-65 at halftime.

Siakam capped a personal 7-0 run and gave Indiana its first lead, 77-75, on a jump shot with 9:24 left in the third. Quickley had nine points in the quarter as Toronto reclaimed the lead and took a 103-101 advantage into the fourth.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Will host Detroit on Feb. 22.

Raptors: Will host Brooklyn on Feb. 22.