Indianapolis Colts

Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts in Detroit, on Aug. 27, 2021. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win Friday night over the Detroit Lions.

Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery.

Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens.

Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run.

Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.