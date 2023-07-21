Colts celebrate new ‘Indiana Nights’ uniforms with jersey giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating their new “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms by giving fans the chance to win a customized jersey and helmet personalized by Jim Irsay.

The lucky winner will also receive two tickets and sideline passes to see the uniform’s debut in the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts unveiled the “Indiana Nights” uniform on Thursday. The gear’s black and blue styling is inspired by the dark hues of an Indiana night sky.

The Irsay family played a major role in the uniform’s design, according to Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing for the Colts

“Mr. Irsay has three daughters who are very involved as well, so it was very much a group decision and a group process. And it was a fun thing to work on. We got a lot of input from a lot of different folks from across the organization.”

The new uniform also marks a major first for the Colts franchise — its very first black helmet.

“Our fans who have been asking for kind of this black helmet look for a while. So I know our players have gotten a sneak preview and they love it. So I know they’re excited to wear it and kind of show off this new look,” Pemberton said Friday on Daybreak.

The blue and black gear is available from the team’s online store and at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The “Indiana Nights” giveaway is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 31.