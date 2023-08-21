Colts give Taylor permission to seek trade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have granted All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN.

The team is seeking a first-round draft pick, or equivalent value, in return for the 24-year-old.

He has been in the midst of a contract dispute since before training camp started in late July, requesting a trade from the team after failing to agree to a contract extension.

Colts’ Owner Jim Irsay publicly rejected Taylor’s trade request late last month.

“We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,” Irsay said. “That is a certainty. Not now or not in October.”

It is unclear what caused the team’s change of heart.

Taylor spent time during camp getting treatment on his ankle away from team facilities but returned to rehab with the team last week. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

He also missed practice late last week due to a personal matter, which was deemed an ‘excused absence.’

The Pro Bowl RB enters the final year of his rookie contract after scoring just 4 touchdowns while missing 6 games last year for the horseshoe.

Taylor led the league in rushing in 2021 when he ran for 1,811 yards- nearly 600 more yards than the rusher in second place. He also scored 20 total touchdowns en route to an All-Pro selection.

There is no clear option for Indy behind Jonathan Taylor after backup running back Zack Moss broke his arm on the first day of training camp. Moss will miss six weeks, putting his early-season status in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Colts’ leading rusher over the first two preseason games has been third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger with 70 rushing yards combined through the two weeks. The next best Colt is RB Jake Funk with 31 yards during that span.

As for the rest of the team, a trip to Philadelphia is on tap for joint practice and the final preseason game this week.

As for the rest of the team, a trip to Philadelphia is on tap for joint practice and the final preseason game this week.