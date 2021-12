Indianapolis Colts

Colts place 3 more players on COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 01: Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) warms up on the field before the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 1, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts announced Saturday that the team has placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement comes hours before their game at Arizona.

The team announced Friday that Quenton Nelson was also placed on the COVID-19 list.

The team is now down eight starters for their game against the Arizona Cardinals.