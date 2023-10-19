Colts players displaying their international roots in helmet decals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players are taking part in NFL’s Heritage Program, honoring their families’ international roots.

Along with the American flag decal, NFL players may wear a decal of the flag of another nation if the player or their player’s parents or grandparents were born in another country.

Coaches may also wear a patch in place of a decal.

The players will wear their decals on their helmets in the upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

Players that are taking part: