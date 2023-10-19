Search
Colts players displaying their international roots in helmet decals

The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating the debut of their "Indiana Nights" alternate uniforms with a jersey and helmet giveaway. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players are taking part in NFL’s Heritage Program, honoring their families’ international roots.

Along with the American flag decal, NFL players may wear a decal of the flag of another nation if the player or their player’s parents or grandparents were born in another country.

Coaches may also wear a patch in place of a decal.

The players will wear their decals on their helmets in the upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

Players that are taking part:

  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nigeria
  • McTelvin Agim, Nigeria
  • Mo Alie-Cox, Sierra Leone
  • Darrel Baker Jr., Panama
  • Nick Cross, Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago
  • Marcel Dabo, Germany
  • Matt Gay, United Kingdom
  • Dayo Odeyingbo, Nigeria
  • Segun Olubi, Nigeria
  • Kwity Paye, Liberia
  • Bernhard Raimann, Austria
  • Rigoberto Sanchez, Mexico

