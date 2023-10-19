Colts players displaying their international roots in helmet decals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players are taking part in NFL’s Heritage Program, honoring their families’ international roots.
Along with the American flag decal, NFL players may wear a decal of the flag of another nation if the player or their player’s parents or grandparents were born in another country.
Coaches may also wear a patch in place of a decal.
The players will wear their decals on their helmets in the upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.
Players that are taking part:
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nigeria
- McTelvin Agim, Nigeria
- Mo Alie-Cox, Sierra Leone
- Darrel Baker Jr., Panama
- Nick Cross, Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago
- Marcel Dabo, Germany
- Matt Gay, United Kingdom
- Dayo Odeyingbo, Nigeria
- Segun Olubi, Nigeria
- Kwity Paye, Liberia
- Bernhard Raimann, Austria
- Rigoberto Sanchez, Mexico