Colts players react to Anthony Richardson missing at least the next four games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts placed Anthony Richardson on injured reserve on Wednesday, forcing the rookie quarterback to miss at least the next four games with an AC sprain in his right shoulder.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that the team is still evaluating all of the options for Richardson, and wouldn’t rule out the potential of surgery or Richardson missing the rest of the year.

Colts players feel for their promising QB, who has suffered 3 injuries in four starts so far this season.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor just returned from a lengthy rehab and has powerful advice for Richardson.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Taylor said. “From experience, coming out of an injury saga and being able to fight through that… for him being the leader of this team, I know it’s tough for him.”

Garnder Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Richardson’s absence.

“I hate it for him. He’s really had some tough luck to start the year,” Minshew said. “He’s been playing some great ball and leading the guys really well. My heart goes out for him, hate to lose anybody on the team to injury, especially a guy like him.”

Star linebacker Zaire Franklin and kicker Matt Gay reacted to the loss Richardson as well.

“We’ve got his back no matter what,” Franklin said. “It’s discouraging, but it’s the highs and lows of this league. Just keep your head down and keep fighting. The more you continue to push forward, when you look at it at the end of the day, it will all be taken care of.”

“It’s tough for that to happen to him,” Gay said. “He was coming into stride and really playing well, throwing the ball well… We have his back, he can go through what he needs to go through to get healthy and we will welcome him back when its time.”

The Colts prepare for a trip to Jacksonville, taking on the Jaguars (3-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

