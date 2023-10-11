Colts place Anthony Richardson on IR

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Richardson, who was injured in the first of the Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, will miss at least four games.

Multiple outlets, including NFL.com, reported Monday that the rookie quarterback suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain. The Colts did not confirm these reports or provide more information on Richardson’s injury.

Richardson, the Colts’ first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, has been no stranger to injury this season. After suffering soreness after Week 1, he entered NFL Concussion Protocol for Weeks 2 and 3.

The Colts also confirmed Wednesday the signing of quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad. Mond was released by the Cleveland Browns before the start of the 2023 regular season.

Gardner Minshew, who came in as quarterback after Richardson’s injury, is expected to start for the Colts this week. Sam Ehlinger will serve as Minshew’s backup.

News 8 will have more information as it becomes available.