Indianapolis Colts

Colts QB Wentz talks about his new charity food truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts season kicks off on Sunday and Carson Wentz is already in mid-season form when it comes to giving back. The Colts quarterback and his foundation, A01, are taking a life changing idea Wentz started in Philadelphia three years ago while playing for the Eagles and bringing it to the Hoosier State.

Thy Kingdom Crumb is a food truck ministry serving free food to those in need and uplifting communities. Wentz spoke about how this latest charity project will impact many Hoosiers.

“We want to give back where we are, because we want to be planted and we want to rally around the community where God has us and being here, already coming to love this place,” Wentz said. “We believe that everyone needs to feel loved and feel valued so we’re going to give free food to anybody and everybody. We’re going to go all over the city.”

So what’s the passion around this charity initiative?

“I think in Philly the big response was, ‘what’s the catch? You’re giving me free food? What’s the catch?’ It’s like, hey, it’s really free, we just really care about you and we want you to know that we see value and love you, but more than that we want you to know that God sees value and loves you,” Wentz said. “We’re going to give a physical blessing we’re going to pray with people if they allow us. We’re going to introduce them to Jesus if they allow us.”

No cooking, but you can bet Wentz will be on board serving food when his schedule permits.

And where did the name come from?

“The name was one of the most stressful parts trying to come up with a catchy name,” Wentz said. “We had long group text thread going for about a couple of weeks until finally that name the moment it was in that group, text that was it.”

Thy Kingdom Crumb truck has served over 90,000 free meals and while it will also remain in Philadelphia, Carson can’t wait to see the impact the ministry will have in his new home town.

“This was just a vision a couple of years ago and some idea and there was no blue print there was no one doing a free food truck so to see where God is taking it and now we’re going to have two very unique cities I am really thankful for the opportunity,” Wentz said.

So Indy get ready. Thy Kingdom Crumb is coming to town this fall.