Colts sack QB Chad Kelly

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly (6) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Dare Odeyingbo during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts on Wednesday waived quarterback Chad Kelly.

Is it worth the gamble waiving Chad Kelly? #Colts @WISH_TV — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 18, 2019

Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday he had a “long conversation” Monday morning with general manager Chris Ballard about the plan moving forward for Kelly, who was suspended the first two games of the regular season.

Kelly had been placed on the “exempt/commissioner permission” list, giving the Colts time to put together a plan.

The Colts signed Kelly, 25, as a free agent on May 20.

In four preseason games for the Colts, the Ole Miss product completed 54-of-73 passes (74 percent) for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions apiece. Kelly also finished with 10 total rushing attempts for 107 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Kelly was selected by Denver in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.