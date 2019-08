Indianapolis Colts’ Evan Boehm (67) and Joe Haeg (73) wait for the snap of the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-16. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have traded center/guard Evan Boehm, the team announced Friday.

Boehm was acquired by the Colts from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad last October.

He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for an undisclosed conditional 2020 NFL Draft pick.

Boehm started four games with the Colts last season. He also played in the Colts’ two postseason contests.