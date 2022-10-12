Indianapolis Colts

Dallas Clark raises $1M for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark competed last week and had a goal of raising $1 million at the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

Clark, 43, finished the two-day triathlon with a final time of 13 hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.

During the race, Clark swam a total of 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran another 26.2 miles all to raise money for the Indianapolis-based Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital.

Clark provided News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun with video of kids greeting the Super Bowl champion player crossing the finish line.

Dallas Clark competes on the bike during the Ironman World Championships on Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Ironman)

