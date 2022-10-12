Dallas Clark raises $1M for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark competed last week and had a goal of raising $1 million at the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
Clark, 43, finished the two-day triathlon with a final time of 13 hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.
During the race, Clark swam a total of 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran another 26.2 miles all to raise money for the Indianapolis-based Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital.
Clark provided News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun with video of kids greeting the Super Bowl champion player crossing the finish line.