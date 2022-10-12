Indianapolis Colts

Dallas Clark raises $1M for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark competed last week and had a goal of raising $1 million at the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

Clark, 43, finished the two-day triathlon with a final time of 13 hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.

During the race, Clark swam a total of 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran another 26.2 miles all to raise money for the Indianapolis-based Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital.

Clark provided News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun with video of kids greeting the Super Bowl champion player crossing the finish line.

Congrats to former #Colts DALLAS CLARK! He competed in the @VinFastUS @IRONMANtri with a total goal of raising

$1️⃣ million for @PeytonChildrens and @UIchildrens. THIS video of his kids greeting him at the finish line is priceless👌🏾@WISH_TV #IMWC2022 pic.twitter.com/iRal3LrVKG — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) October 12, 2022