Indianapolis Colts

Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

Indianapolis Colts tight end Farrod Green, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chazz Surratt, left, and cornerback Camryn Bynum, right, after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups.

That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half. Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell.

That’s the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games.