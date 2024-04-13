Former Colts QB Andrew Luck shares his thoughts on Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was back in the Circle City on Friday night.

He attended the 12th annual Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to support his former head coach, Chuck Pagano. This year’s event raised $1.5 million for cancer research at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“To see how his (Chuck Pagano’s) legacy in this way continues in the city and the Simon Cancer Center and IU and what he’s done,” Luck said. “I remember being at the first one when we were all much younger.”

Luck spoke to members of the media before the event on Friday. During the session, he was asked about current Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“I have not met Anthony in person,” Luck said. “We have texted and stuff and just paths haven’t been able to cross.”

Luck added he knows he’ll meet Richardson in person at some point.

“I do hesitate with advice,” Luck said. “He’s certainly not a kid. That guy’s out there playing quarterback in the NFL. And that’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Richardson, who the Colts drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played in four regular season games his rookie season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against the Titans in October.

“I think he has the approach,” Luck said. “I think he’s got the support system to be a real success in this league and a real dynamic player that Colts fans can be proud of, and fans around the country would be proud of.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, played seven seasons in Indy before retiring before the 2019 regular season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.