Former Colts head coach hosts annual fundraiser for cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano held his 12th annual Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala on Friday night at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The event raises awareness and funds for cancer research, benefitting the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Pagano went through a public battle with leukemia early in his tenure as Colts head coach. He helped create the event as a way to give back and make a difference in the fight to find a cure.

Entering Friday, the event had raised over $14 million since its start over a decade ago.

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was back in the Circle City to support his former coach at this year’s event.