Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 1: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured shoulder, team owner Jim Irsay and head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday.

“Anthony [Richardson] will have season-ending shoulder surgery,” Steichen said. “This is the best thing for him and this franchise moving forward so we can get him healthy for next season.”

Richardson sprained his AC joint in his right shoulder in the first half of the Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8. The Colts placed Richardson on IR several days later.

“Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future,” Irsay said on X.

Richardson showed flashes of a franchise quarterback in his four starts this season, throwing for three touchdown passes to go with his 4 rushing touchdowns, only throwing one interception.

“When he played, he was explosive and he was electric,” Steichen said. “You know he gives us an opportunity every time he steps on the field to win a football game. His big play ability, throwing the ball downfield, four touchdown runs in the little time that he played, there is a tremendous opportunity for him going forward in this franchise.”

Richardson, the fourth-overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has been no stranger to injury this season. After suffering knee soreness after Week 1, he entered NFL Concussion Protocol for Weeks 2 and 3.

“When you take a guy at fourth overall, a tremendous competitor, a great player, the longevity of him needs to be at a premium so this is the best thing moving forward,” Steichen said.

In the meantime, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will step in for the rest of the season. Minshew has played well for the Colts in relief of Richardson throughout the start of the season.

On Sunday, the Colts will host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

RELATED COVERAGE

—

You can also follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.