How Reggie Wayne says we’ll know if he’s elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 01: Reggie Wayne #87 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 1, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne is in a familiar spot for the fifth straight year.

He is a finalist once again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wayne, the current Colts wide receivers coach, learned on Wednesday night that he is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

“Definitely excited,” Wayne said. “But you know, just let it run its course and see what happens.”

It’s now a waiting game for Wayne and the other finalists. The Class of 2024 will be unveiled in February.

“The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2024; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80% for election,” according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“There’s a lot of stuff I’ve waited on in my lifetime,” Wayne said. “I’ve waited on becoming the number one wide receiver for the Colts for 6-7 years. You know what I mean? So, I don’t have a problem with waiting. I’ve waited on a lot of stuff.”

Wayne played 14 years with the Colts and is currently ranked 10th all-time in NFL history in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345). In fact, “he’s one of only 10 players to have at least 1,000 receptions and 14,000 receiving yards in a career,” according to the Colts website.

Wayne had 82 touchdowns in his career.

“You’ll know when I get in,” Wayne said. “It will be a party. And if I’m still coaching, you can best believe I’m going to be absent for a little while.”

Wayne is not the only Colts legend who is a finalist for the Class of 2024. Former defensive end Dwight Freeney is also a finalist.

Freeney played for the Colts from 2002-12. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler during his time in Indy.

After his 11 seasons in Indy, Freeney would spend time playing for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

He played in 218 regular-season games over 16 seasons in the NFL and finished his career with 125.5 sacks, 148 hits, and 128 tackles for loss.

Wayne said that he was actually texting with Freeney on Wednesday afternoon about an old flyer a friend had sent him. But they didn’t get around to texting each other after the announcement Wednesday night.

“I know his phone was going crazy just like mine was,” Wayne said. “But we’ll talk.”

