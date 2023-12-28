Pair of Indianapolis Colts legends get one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts players Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne had legendary careers during their time in the Circle City.

On Wednesday, the pair got one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

For the second year in a row, Freeney, a former defensive end, and Wayne, a former wide receiver, were named modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night.

It’s Freeney’s second time as a finalist while this is Wayne’s fifth time as a finalist.

Freeney played for the Colts from 2002-12. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler during his time in Indy.

After his 11 seasons in Indy, Freeney would spend time playing for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

He played in 218 regular-season games over 16 seasons the NFL and finished his career with 125.5 sacks, 148 hits and 128 tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, Wayne played 14 years with the Colts and is currently ranked 10th all-time in NFL history in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345). In fact, “he’s one of only 10 players to have at least 1,000 receptions and 14,000 receiving yards in a career,” according to the Colts website.

Wayne had 82 touchdowns in his career.

Wayne is currently in his second season as the Colts wide receivers coach.

Both Freeney and Wayne were on the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship-winning team.

It’s also worth noting that former Colts wide receiver Andre Johnson was also named a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. He only played one season in Indianapolis after spending the majority of his career with the Houston Texans. Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Modern-Era Class of 2024 will be unveiled on Feb. 8. The 2024 Enshrinement Week will then take place in August.

