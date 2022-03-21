Indianapolis Colts

Reports: Colts acquire QB Matt Ryan from Falcons

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have found their next starting quarterback.

The team is reportedly acquiring 14-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.

Done deal, source said: The Colts have traded for Falcons QB Matt Ryan. Indy gets its new starter. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 21, 2022

Compensation update: Colts sending a 3rd-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Matt Ryan. Indy, remember, picked up two 3rds — one of which can become a 2nd — in the Carson Wentz trade two weeks ago. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 21, 2022

Atlanta has made the playoffs six times since selecting Ryan third overall in the 2008 draft. He his 59,735 career passing yards rank eighth in NFL history.

Ryan, 36, has 367 touchdown passes and 170 interceptions in 222 regular-season games.



He was named league MVP while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016.

Ryan is the Colts’ fifth different starting quarterback in the past five seasons.