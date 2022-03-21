Reports: Colts acquire QB Matt Ryan from Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have found their next starting quarterback.
The team is reportedly acquiring 14-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.
Atlanta has made the playoffs six times since selecting Ryan third overall in the 2008 draft. He his 59,735 career passing yards rank eighth in NFL history.
Ryan, 36, has 367 touchdown passes and 170 interceptions in 222 regular-season games.
He was named league MVP while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016.
Ryan is the Colts’ fifth different starting quarterback in the past five seasons.