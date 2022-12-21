Indianapolis Colts

Saturday: Foles to start at QB for Monday Night Football

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings on December 17th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday made the official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously not the season (Matt Ryan) expected nor the one the Colts did as a whole,” Saturday said. “I feel bad for Matt but, ultimately, we’ll go to Nick to give us the best chance to win and that’s the direction we’re headed.”

Ryan was benched earlier in the season for Sam Ehlinger.

The Colts surrendered a 33-point lead Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings to lose 39-36, only the second team in NFL history to lose a game after leading by 30+ points.

