The Indy Sports Buzz – Colts draft Anthony Richardson

by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past week was a big week for the Indianapolis Colts.

The organization selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, including fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Mike Wells and Derek Schultz joined News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff and Angela Moryan on SportsLocker Sunday to discuss the Colts’ decision to draft the former Florida quarterback.

Click on the video above to watch their discussion during “The Indy Sports Buzz.”

