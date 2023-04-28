Colts pick QB Anthony Richardson with fourth overall draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Anthony Richardson.

The next quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts is Florida’s young gun that stole people’s hearts at this year’s NFL Combine and impressed during his pro day.

“We’re excited,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “We drafted him for what we think he can become in the future.”

Ballard says the organization knew this was the quarterback it wanted a month ago when they first met with Richardson. The Colts saw him work out in Florida and liked what they saw.

Poise is Richardson’s most attractive quality. The former Gator only played in 13 games while at Florida, but that doesn’t matter for Ballard and Steichen. Both highlighted the presence he has in the pocket under pressure — which was key for the Colts when picking their next signal caller.

Ballard added, “Let’s not expect him to be Superman day one.” Ballard wants to give Richardson the time he needs to mature and get better with his game.

The starting job is not immediately his, but it’s clear that he is wanted to be the quarterback of the future for the Horseshoe.

This is the first quarterback the Colts have drafted in the first round since picking Andrew Luck first overall in 2012. The Colts have only drafted two quarterbacks in the first round in the last 25 years — Luck and Peyton Manning in 1998.

Earlier coverage

KANSAS CITY (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have selected University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick.

News 8’s Angela Moryan said Richardson calls himself “Cam Jackson,” a mix between Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. Moryan anticipates a new type of offense for the Colts, and tweeted “it’s going to be FUN!”

News 8’s Adam Pinsker was with fans Thursday night at Ale Emporium on the northeast side of Indianapolis. He said fans cheers as the Colts announced Richardson.

(WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Possibly the most polarizing player in the draft, Anthony Richardson was one of the top QB recruits in the country after a decorated career at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida. Richardson stayed at home and attended the University of Florida, where he became a full-time starter in 2022. Richardson threw for 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 12 games. He also ran for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns. Richardson blew the scouting combine up after running a 4.43 40 yard dash (1st among quarterbacks) and jumping a 40.5 vertical (1st among quarterbacks), while also showing off a powerful arm during field drills.

Elite size, strength, and athletic ability

Will be a 21-year-old rookie

Potential to play in a variety of offensive schemes

Inconsistent college career and accuracy issues

Pro comparisons: Josh Allen/Cam Newton/Lamar Jackson

News 8’s Jay Adkins and Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.