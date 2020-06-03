Virus concerns move Colts training camp from Westfield to practice facility

A scene prior to Indianapolis Colts training camp in 2019 at Westfield's Grand Park Sports Campus. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts will not have training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield this year due to the coronavirus.

The NFL said Tuesday that training camps must be held in team training facilities, so the camp will be at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis

The Colts said in a Tuesday night news release, “The league’s decision was made based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs.”

The camp was set to run July 23-Aug. 15. The Colts say they expect to return to Grand Park in 2021.