What is Chuck Pagano’s message to Colts players ahead of 2 massive games?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are 8-7, tied atop the AFC South while holding on to the seventh and final AFC playoff spot with two games left in the regular season.

On Sunday, the Colts will host the Las Vegas Raiders, and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano put on his coaching hat and put himself back in the team meeting room for a few minutes on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

“Do your job,” Pagano said. “Don’t put pressure on these guys because the worst thing they can do is tighten up and look ahead… just be where your feet are, control what you can control. All the things I used to say all the time in this deal. Just do your job and don’t play scared.”

Pagano, the Colts coach from 2012-2017, also stressed that the “Five-Star Players” need to play to their full potential on Sunday.

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment “Chuck Checks IN.”

Pagano talks with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun about the matchup between Colts quarterback Garnder Minshew and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, as well how the team’s defense can bounce back from a poor performance in Atlanta.

Finally, Pagano talks about the big news earlier in the week about former Colts legends Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney being named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

