Why getting to play in Germany means a lot to Colts OT Bernhard Raimann

Bernhard Raimann of the Indianapolis Colts speaks Nov. 10, 2023, at a press conference in Hesse, Frankfurt, Germany. (Jürgen Kessler/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s game between the Colts (4-5) and Patriots (2-7) in Germany will be a unique experience for everyone who plays.

It’s not every day an NFL game takes place in a different country.

In fact, the last time the Colts played an international game was in 2016 when they lost to the Jaguars in London.

The international game this year in Frankfurt, Germany, means Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann can see many family members and friends.

Raimann is a native of Steinbrunn, Austria, which is a little more than a seven-hour drive away from Frankfurt.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Raimann said. “When they first announced it, I was over the moon excited about the game. A couple family members, like my grandma, might have never traveled over to the U.S. It’s a long fight once you get older. For her to be able to come to a game, it’s an unbelievable chance for everybody (and) for my family. I’m just beyond excited about it.”

Raimann said a combination of 18 family members and friends will attend the game to watch him play.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, “Yeah, no it’ll be cool for him to go over there and see his family and all those people. I’m sure he’ll have a ton of people at the game. It’s great to have a player on our team to go over there, go play that game in Germany. It’ll be great for him.”

Raimann said this week that, out of everyone attending the game, only his dad has previously seen him play in an NFL game.

“It’s going to be fun,” Raimann said.

Of course, since he is from Europe, many of his teammates have been asking questions about Germany as they get ready for Sunday’s game.

“Obviously, I’m not from Frankfurt so it’s hard to give them advice on which restaurant to go to exactly,” Raimann said. “I’ve guided them on some direction on what types of food. I tried to direct them a little bit. I tried to help them out with the tickets over there. You log onto the website, and it’s all in German. I tried the best I could to help them out to make sure they get their tickets right for their families.”

The Colts and Patriots will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.