Indianapolis Colts

WISH-TV to broadcast Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ game in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Monday Night Football” is coming to WISH-TV.

DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, announced that WISH-TV will carry the Colts’ Oct. 11 “Monday Night Football” game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

WISH-TV’s agreement with the National Football League will guarantee anyone in central Indiana will be able to watch the game live on Channel 8.

In addition to every play of the game, WISH-TV plans extensive, exclusive coverage from Baltimore leading up to the game and immediately after on News 8.

Emmy-winning Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will lead our coverage.

WISH-TV will announce more plans surrounding the game in the coming weeks.