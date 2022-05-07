Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven women’s team wins inaugural USL W League game

The Indy Eleven women's soccer team kicked off its inaugural season on May 6, 2022, with a full house and a win at Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Eleven women’s soccer team kicked off its inaugural season on Friday night.

The trophy all 44 teams in the new USL W League are competing for was on display before kickoff.

Soccer fans were out in support of the ladies in blue, filling every seat at Grand Park Event Center in Westfield.

Taking on Kings Hammer FC, the Eleven got off to a great start behind Rachel McCarthy scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

The Eleven would give up a goal before halftime but a second-half strike by Katie SoderStrom sealed the 3-1 victory.

The Indy Eleven women’s next game is May 13 at Racing Louisville.

Their next home game is June 3 against Midwest United.