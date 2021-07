Indy Eleven

IndyEleven goalkeeper Bobby Edwards joins SportsLocker in studio

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special guest from the Boys in Blue joined News 8 in the studio.

IndyEleven’s new goalkeeper Bobby Edwards gives insight into the club’s unusual couple of weeks. He previews the Eleven’s upcoming home match and how they hope to maintain momentum under interim head coach Max Rogers.

