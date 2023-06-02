AJ Foyt Racing helps raise $3 million for veterans

BELOIT, Wis. (WISH) – ABC Supply Co. announced Thursday that over $3 million has been donated to Homes for Our Troops.

The nonprofit’s mission is to build and donate specially adapted, custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives.

The money was raised as part of a fundraiser helped by ABC Supply in conjunction with Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

“This past weekend’s events at the Indy 500 were an incredible experience for our Veterans, including one-on-one interactions with the AJ Foyt Racing team as well as celebrating driver Santino Ferrucci’s third-place finish,” said Tom Landwermeyer, chief executive officer and president of Homes for Our Troops and a retired Army brigadier general. “We are so grateful to ABC Supply for not only hosting HFOT at the event but for raising national awareness of our mission of ‘Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives’ through both the car’s patriotic design and by matching donations throughout the month of May. Our Veterans had the experience of a lifetime, and the exposure we gained ensures we can build and donate specially adapted custom homes to many more of our nation’s most severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.”

ABC Supply donated the design the of the race car in May to raise more awareness for the HFOT organization.

“The entire AJ Foyt Racing team has been honored to represent such a wonderful organization,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing Team, in a press release. “From meeting some courageous heroes who attended the race to carrying the beautiful red, white and blue livery on Memorial Day weekend, this program has been special to our team and fans alike. We’re thrilled that we could have a fantastic finish and hopefully raise a great deal of awareness about Homes For Our Troops.”